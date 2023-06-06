NewsVideos
Suvendu Adhikari's serious allegation on train accident, 'Balasore incident TMC's conspiracy'

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Suvendu Adhikari has made serious allegations against TMC regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Holding TMC responsible, Suvendu Adhikari said, 'Balasore incident is TMC's conspiracy'.

