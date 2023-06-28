NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swami Prasad Maurya counterattacks CM Yogi's statement over conversion syndicate

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya on CM Yogi: Due to the conversion in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi took strict action and called a meeting and gave strict instructions regarding illegal conversion and said, 'This is the work of an international syndicate'. Reversing this, Swami Prasad Maurya made a big statement and said, 'These Pandey priests are a syndicate'.

All Videos

Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
play icon8:32
Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
play icon12:43
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
play icon4:16
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?
play icon2:2
Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?

Trending Videos

Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
play icon8:32
Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
play icon12:43
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
play icon4:16
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?
play icon2:2
Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?
religious conversion in india,religious conversion,religious conversion in up,CM Yogi,cm yogi on religion conversion,cm yogi on conversion,yogi on religious conversion,UP religious conversion,up dharmantaran news,dharmantaran up,dharmantaran,dharmantaran kise kahate hain,dharmantaran kya hai,dharmantaran in up,dharmantaran in uttar pradesh,dharm parivartan in up,Yogi Adityanath,yogi adityanath speech,yogi adityanath dharmantaran,Zee News,Hindi News,