Swami Prasad Maurya Questions 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla: Controversy in UP Assembly

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly budget session, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya criticizes the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, alleging that the BJP is orchestrating a drama to suggest the absence of Ram Lalla before their government. Maurya contends that Ram Lalla has been revered for centuries, and the recent ceremony is deemed unnecessary, causing distress among millions of devotees. He asserts that the event was not cultural but a program orchestrated by BJP, RSS, and VHP, sparking debate and controversy in the assembly.

