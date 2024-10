videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Unique Punishment for Anti-National Slogans: Salutes the Tricolor 21 times

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

A unique punishment has gained widespread attention. A man, who once raised anti-national slogans, was ordered by the High Court to salute the national flag and chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” 21 times. This decision has sparked discussions across the country. Watch this report to understand the full story behind this intriguing verdict and its national implications.