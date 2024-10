videoDetails

DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

A BJP MLA from Bahraich has filed an FIR against his own party members after his convoy was attacked during riots following a murder. The incident occurred on October 13 when a protest turned violent, leading to stone-pelting and firing. The MLA claims party workers were involved in the attack. Watch this detailed report to understand the political tensions brewing in Bahraich.