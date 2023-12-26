trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703133
Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on hinduism despite Akhilesh warning

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya is once again in the news due to his controversial statements. As well as Akhilesh Yadav had advised his party people not to make statements on issues related to religion and caste, but it did not seem to have any effect on his party leaders. Because after Swami Prasad Maurya, the statement of another party leader Shafiqur Rahman Burke came, who gave a special reason for not going to the consecration program of Ram Lala.

