Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swiggy Delivery Boy Caught Stealing Nike Shoes From Outside Flat, Company Responds - Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Allegations arise as a Swiggy Instamart delivery man is accused of stealing Nike shoes from a friend's house during an instant delivery in Gurugram. Rohit's social media post sheds light on the incident, highlighting concerns over Swiggy's drop-and-pickup service and the lack of accountability.

All Videos

Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video, Issues Apology
Play Icon03:34
Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video, Issues Apology
Shah Rukh Khan Charms With Dimples: Watch Now
Play Icon00:31
Shah Rukh Khan Charms With Dimples: Watch Now
Orry Returns With Latest Phone Cover Trends, Stuns In Traditional Attire
Play Icon00:27
Orry Returns With Latest Phone Cover Trends, Stuns In Traditional Attire
11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
Play Icon01:15
11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards
Play Icon01:04
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards

Trending Videos

Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video, Issues Apology
play icon3:34
Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video, Issues Apology
Shah Rukh Khan Charms With Dimples: Watch Now
play icon0:31
Shah Rukh Khan Charms With Dimples: Watch Now
Orry Returns With Latest Phone Cover Trends, Stuns In Traditional Attire
play icon0:27
Orry Returns With Latest Phone Cover Trends, Stuns In Traditional Attire
11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
play icon1:15
11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards
play icon1:4
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards