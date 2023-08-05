trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645095
Swollen face..sad Imran..will be jailed with Begum, captain lost

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Imran Khan Arrested Again: Islamabad High Court has sentenced former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to 3 years in jail in the Toshakhana case. After Imran's arrest, his entire staff based in Lahore has been arrested. So now the first photo has come out after the arrest of Imran Khan.

This time not only Imran Khan but his entire staff has been arrested
This time not only Imran Khan but his entire staff has been arrested
Badhir News: Islamabad High Court order, Imran Khan arrested again
Badhir News: Islamabad High Court order, Imran Khan arrested again
Imran Khan Arrested: Petition filed in Lahore High Court against the arrest of Imran Khan
Imran Khan Arrested: Petition filed in Lahore High Court against the arrest of Imran Khan
Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail

