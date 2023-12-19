videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke 141 MPs how many poor people Parliament Security Breach 141 MPs Suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

The cost of one minute of Parliament proceedings is Rs 2.5 lakh and the cost of one hour is Rs 1.5 crore. If we exclude the lunch time of one hour, Parliament runs for 6 hours every day. According to this, if 6 hours were wasted in noise, the total wastage would be Rs 9 crore in a day. The money which actually belongs to the taxpayers. Now let's come to the debate as to who is making fun of this system. The uproar that started with the breach in Parliament security has now got mixed with the uproar over the suspension of opposition MPs. Earlier the uproar was about why the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were not giving statements regarding the security breach? Then it was added that why are the opposition MPs who are making this demand being suspended? Till yesterday the number of suspended MPs was 92. When there was an uproar today, the Lok Sabha Speaker suspended 49 more opposition MPs. That means a total of 141 opposition MPs have been suspended so far. This is the record of suspension. There are 143 opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha, only 48 are left in the House for the remaining 3 days. Similarly, there are 96 opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, now only 46 are left. After so much suspension, Parliament continued even today. Many bills were passed. The suspended MPs created a ruckus outside the Parliament. Kalyan Banerjee, a TMC MP, even imitated the Rajya Sabha Chairman i.e. the Vice President. When Kalyan Banerjee was doing mimicry, Rahul Gandhi was making his video. Departing from parliamentary tradition, some entertainment was going on. But the Vice President called it very bad. In short, there is a limit to falling. And today the Prime Minister also spoke on this uproar. In the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Modi termed this uproar as the frustration of the opposition. He said that it seems as if the opposition is supporting those who broke into the Parliament. The Prime Minister said that the behavior of the opposition is as if it wants to always remain in the opposition. If this is so, then it is fine, the seats which are seen vacant in the Parliament will also be filled with BJP MPs in 24 years. He told the party MPs that when they go among the public, they should also tell and expose these exploits of the opposition. Whereas the opposition alleges that BJP is making fun of parliamentary tradition and democracy. From here we will take the debate forward.