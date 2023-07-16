trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636402
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: AAP gets support of Congress on ordinance, CM Kejriwal will attend opposition meeting

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is opposing the central government's ordinance on the transfer and posting of Delhi Administrative Service officers, has got the support of the Congress. The Congress has called it an attempt to break the federal structure. Before joining the Congress, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had asked the Congress to keep its stand. Now the Aam Aadmi Party will also participate in the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Deshhit: Muslim country is proud of Modi's visit! 'Dollar' was chased away and 'Rupee' was adopted
play icon6:21
Deshhit: Muslim country is proud of Modi's visit! 'Dollar' was chased away and 'Rupee' was adopted
Taal Thok Ke: Big gap in Bengaluru fighting with Patna!
play icon45:3
Taal Thok Ke: Big gap in Bengaluru fighting with Patna!
J&K welcomes cinema after 33 years
play icon1:0
J&K welcomes cinema after 33 years
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar faction has no hope of success in elections without sharad pawar! NCP
play icon4:43
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar faction has no hope of success in elections without sharad pawar! NCP
Video: Abu Dhabhi में IIT, भारत की करेंसी में व्यापार, PM Modi के UAE दौरे की बड़ी बातें
play icon3:7
Video: Abu Dhabhi में IIT, भारत की करेंसी में व्यापार, PM Modi के UAE दौरे की बड़ी बातें
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Muslim country is proud of Modi's visit! 'Dollar' was chased away and 'Rupee' was adopted
play icon6:21
Deshhit: Muslim country is proud of Modi's visit! 'Dollar' was chased away and 'Rupee' was adopted
Taal Thok Ke: Big gap in Bengaluru fighting with Patna!
play icon45:3
Taal Thok Ke: Big gap in Bengaluru fighting with Patna!
J&K welcomes cinema after 33 years
play icon1:0
J&K welcomes cinema after 33 years
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar faction has no hope of success in elections without sharad pawar! NCP
play icon4:43
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar faction has no hope of success in elections without sharad pawar! NCP
Video: Abu Dhabhi में IIT, भारत की करेंसी में व्यापार, PM Modi के UAE दौरे की बड़ी बातें
play icon3:7
Video: Abu Dhabhi में IIT, भारत की करेंसी में व्यापार, PM Modi के UAE दौरे की बड़ी बातें
Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,arvind kejriwal latest news today,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal News,CM Arvind Kejriwal,delhi lg vs arvind kejriwal,sc hearing on delhi ordinance,supreme court on delhi ordinance,pm modi delhi ordinance,delhi ordinance news,Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government,delhi government ordinance,Delhi News,congress on delhi ordinance,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Taal thok ke,PM Modi,opposition party meeting bengaluru,