Taal Thok ke: AAP justified the action against Congress, says Shahzad Poonawala

| Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Taal Thok ke: Today is the second and last day of BJP's national convention in Delhi. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted the pitch for Lok Sabha elections 2024. A trailer of the politics of Lok Sabha elections can be seen in the closing speech of the convention. Before the announcement of elections, Prime Minister Modi informed the whole world about his 400 plus plan.In Taal Thok Ke, Shehzad Poonawala said that if we are guilty then it would be a miracle if someone else does it. When ED and CBI take action against Kejriwal Sisodia, Congress says that we took action. When action was taken against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the liquor scam, Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference and said that the ED's action was absolutely right.