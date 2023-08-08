trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646496
Taal Thok Ke: AAP Spokesperson attack on BJP!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is going on in the Parliament. In a way, the trailer of 2024 is going on. Keep watching and listening and guess how the whole picture of 24 will be. Congress put out a tweet showing PM Modi running away from replying in Parliament...whereas BJP released a video picture...in which Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A. Alliance targeted both. Captioned – Changing the name does not change the work.

