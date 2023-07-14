trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635572
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Due to rising water level of Yamuna in Delhi, there is flood situation. At the same time, the Delhi government and the central government are seen fighting over the floods in Delhi. On Delhi Flood, AAP spokesperson Abhinandita Mathur said that the Center officials did not respond amid the floods yesterday, that too is part of the ordinance.
