Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said - those whom the country gave power 9 years ago, are doing injustice

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: While BJP is busy in its preparations before the upcoming elections, the grand alliance of opposition parties I.N.D.I.A. It seems to be falling apart, While Congress and AAP are face to face in Punjab, the attitude of Nitish Kumar, who is trying to unite opposition parties through I.N.D.I.A alliance, seems different. In Taal Thok Ke, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar said that those who were given power by the country 9 years ago are doing injustice, they did injustice to Manipur, injustice to women wrestlers.
