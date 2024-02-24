trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724655
Taal Thok Ke: Ahead of Uniform Civil Code, Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: AIUDF leader Rafiq Islam has alleged that BJP's job is to target Muslims before the elections, you cannot decide how a Muslim will marry. Has the time come to implement UCC in Assam? These questions are being raised after a decision of the Assam government. In which the Assam government has abolished the 89 year old Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act. This information was given by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself on social media site X. It was written in it that another important step towards stopping child marriage in Assam.

