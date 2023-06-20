NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The country's politics has become hot regarding the Uniform Civil Code. While BJP is talking about its implementation, other parties including Congress are opposing it. AIMIM spokesperson Danish Qureshi said that you only talk about the problems of Muslim women, why there is no talk of women's problems in the North East.

