Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson's big statement on riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:17 AM IST

Since the violence on Ram Navami, the Bihar government is constantly under question. Today Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has organized an Iftar party at CM's residence. Due to which he has once again come under the target of BJP. In Taal Thok Ke show, the spokesperson of AIMIM party said that now we will not tolerate riots.