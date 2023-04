videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Ajay Alok targets Satya Pal Malik

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

After the murder of Atiq Ahmed, a video of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi is going viral. In which he is reciting ballads in the glory of the mafia. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Ajay Alok said that Satpal Malik used to raise the flag of SP with Mulayam Singh. You people have crossed the limit of 'Muslim' worship.