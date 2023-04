videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

There was violence on the day of Ram Navami in other states of the country including Bengal and Bihar. Now after a week, stone-pelting, arson, firing and murder have taken place in Sonipat, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meerut, Etawah. In the show Taal Thok Ke, anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked a question to a Muslim scholar, whether the procession should be taken out in Pakistan if not in India.