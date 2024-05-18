videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested In Swati Maliwal Case

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Delhi Police has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the case of Rajya Sabha MP and Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal. Bibhav Kumar has been arrested by Delhi Police team from CM House. Let us tell you that the medical report of Swati Maliwal has also come out. And the report has confirmed assault. Today watch the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' on this issue.