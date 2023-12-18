trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700381
Taal Thok Ke: Asim Waqar, get your DNA test done, says BJP spokesperson

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: In a groundbreaking development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday presented its comprehensive report following a meticulous 92-day scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The sealed report, now in the hands of Varanasi district Judge AK Vishvesha, holds pivotal evidence regarding the mosque's origins and its potential connection to a pre-existing Hindu temple. BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar should get his DNA checked, does he match Aurangzeb ?

