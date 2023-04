videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Atiq is being made a symbol of Muslim society, says Political analyst

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

It has been 43 hours since the murder of Mafia Atiq and his brother in Prayagraj. The UP government has constituted a judicial commission, which will submit its report in two months. After roaming around, the focus of this entire murder mystery has now come on the letter that Atiq had written to the Supreme Court.