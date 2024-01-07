trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707175
Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Before the consecration, political turmoil has intensified. Badruddin Ajmal's statement on Ram Temple - 'Muslims should stay at home from 20 to 26 January. Do not travel by train, bus or car during this period. BJP is the enemy of our religion. BJP is an enemy of divorce and an enemy of mosques, BJP hates Muslims.'

