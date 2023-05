videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Bajrang Dal protested in many cities and raised slogans against Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Congress has changed the track of campaign by making election promise of ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI in Karnataka. Today, people of Bajrang Dal protested in many cities and raised slogans against the Congress.