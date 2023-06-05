NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Be it a 'train' accident or a 'bridge' collapse... Politics Non Stop

Jun 05, 2023
275 people have died in the Balasore train accident in Odisha. Immediately after this accident, the opposition is attacking the central government. The National President of Congress has handed over a letter to PM Modi with 5 questions. But, the Central Government has handed over the investigation of this accident to the CBI. So, a bridge costing 750 crores has collapsed in Bhagalpur, Bihar. On which the Nitish government has set up an inquiry. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

