trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702422
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP did appeasement politics, says Prem Shukla

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok ke: It was decided in the BJP's national executive meeting that the government's contribution to the Ram temple will be told to the people of the country. And how the opposition created obstacles in the construction of Ram temple...this will also be told. BJP wants to make Ram temple a big issue again before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP has once again started trying to woo voters in the name of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that the woman of Ram's name is Anant, hence making allegations like winning the election in the name of Ramkaj is a very petty thinking.

All Videos

Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
Play Icon0:30
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon7:11
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
Play Icon4:19
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Play Icon7:29
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Play Icon4:40
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place

Trending Videos

Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
play icon0:30
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon7:11
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
play icon4:19
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
play icon7:29
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
play icon4:40
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke live,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir marg nirman,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ram mandir ayodhya construction,ram mandir news,ram mandir nirman,ayodhya ka ram mandir,ram mandir update,ram mandir latest update,Ram temple Ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,Muslims of India,