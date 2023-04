videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP President of Chhattisgarh strongly attacked state government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

In Dantewada of Chhattisgarh today, Naxalites attacked the vehicle of DRG jawans returning after patrolling. In which 11 soldiers have received martyrdom. Taal Thok Ke show has attacked the BJP President Bhupesh Sarkar in Chhattisgarh.