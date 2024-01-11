trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708781
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP Slams Congress For Rejecting Ram Temple Invite

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Crores of Ram devotees want to reach Ayodhya on January 22 to attend the Ramlala Pran Pratistha. However, invitations for this day have been sent by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to only a few special people. So there is a lot of politics going on on the issue of getting invitation. The Congress high command has rejected the invitation for Ramlala Pran Pratistha ceremony.

All Videos

Exclusive Ground Report from Lakshadweep Amid Maldives Row
Play Icon10:23
Exclusive Ground Report from Lakshadweep Amid Maldives Row
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
Play Icon34:4
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
Play Icon8:58
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Play Icon6:58
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
Play Icon6:19
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite

Trending Videos

Exclusive Ground Report from Lakshadweep Amid Maldives Row
play icon10:23
Exclusive Ground Report from Lakshadweep Amid Maldives Row
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
play icon34:4
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
play icon8:58
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
play icon6:58
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
play icon6:19
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
Ram Mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,congress ram mandir invitation rejected,Congress Rejects Ram Mandir Invitation,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir invitation rejected by congress,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir inauguration,congress rejected ram mandir invitation,congress on ram mandir invitation,ram mandir news,Congress,ram mandir invitation,sonia gandhi rejects ram mandir invitation,congress ram mandir invitation rejection,PM Modi,Sonia Gandhi,Gaurav Bhatia,