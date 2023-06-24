NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said - yesterday there was a crowd of princes of familyism

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition unity has come under the scanner after Arvind Kejriwal left the meeting of the Grand Alliance in Patna. Please tell that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tried to hold a discussion in the meeting against the ordinance of the Center. But when there was no discussion, he left the meeting. On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said that there was a crowd of princes of familyism yesterday, and also said that the biggest problem of this alliance is Congress.

