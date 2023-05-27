NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said on the absence of CMs of 8 states in the meeting of the new Parliament and NITI Aayog, that blind opposition will not stop the welfare of the people. He said that 21 parties are not coming, but leaders of 25 parties are coming. These people hate Modi ji, they hate the development of the country.

