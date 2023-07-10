NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said - no such thing happened, left the alliance for power

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has surrounded the Election Commission for giving the party name and election symbol to the Shinde faction. He said that Shiv Sena is the party of my father and grandfather, the Election Commission cannot give its name to anyone else. Along with this, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Shiv Sena case: BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that no such thing had happened, you had left after breaking the alliance for power.

