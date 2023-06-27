NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said on UCC – Uniform Civil Code is not an issue brought in view of elections

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Counter-attack is going on in the country between the government and the opposition regarding UCC. Asaduddin Owaisi while targeting the UCC being brought by the government today said that the UCC being brought by the government is like bringing the Hindu Code Bill.Speaking on the UCC, BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said that the three goals of the BJP since the Jana Sangh period have been to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and implement a Uniform Civil Code, along with a Uniform Civil Code.

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
Deshhit: Pakistanis don't go to their country after losing to India - Virender Sehwag
Deshhit: On October 15... 'Pakistan' will be beaten in India... TV will break
Deshhit: Captain 'Babar' is afraid of Modi...Pakistani players will abscond from Ahmedabad
Janjatiya Vikas | #JanJatiyaVikasHumaraPrayas | An Initiative under Azadi Ka @amritMahotsav

