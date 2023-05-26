NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke : BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lashes out at TMC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala's big attack on Congress, said 'It is not surprising if those who kept denying the existence of Shri Ram deny the existence of Sengol'

