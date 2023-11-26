videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: blast used to happen every third week, Says Poonawala

| Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Mumbai terrorist attack took place on this date in the year 2008...Prime Minister said that we will never forget 26/11. Recently, there were many terrorist attacks on the army in Jammu and Kashmir also. Two temples were demolished in 7 days in PoK. Sharda Peeth, which was considered a heritage site by UNESCO, was destroyed by the Pakistan Army. It is reported that Pakistan Army broke the boundary wall of Sharda Peeth and built a coffee shop there. In Tal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that blasts used to happen every three weeks, now there has been a big difference in India's response and handling. We were not able to take strong steps on national policy due to vote bank politics.