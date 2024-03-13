NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: CAA protests for vote bank?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: There is a constant stir on CAA in India. Today Kejriwal's biggest statement came, he said - the government wants to give our rights to Pakistanis. Big leaders of BJP have reacted to this and Muslim leaders have also commented on CAA implementation.

