Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress does not want to discuss Manipur issue' BJP spokesperson's statement.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: On the shameful act with two women in Manipur, Congress and other opposition parties are busy besieging the Modi government from Parliament to the road. The BJP alleges that the Congress does not want to discuss it. She just wants to do politics and somehow stop the Parliament session from going on.
