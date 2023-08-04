trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644796
Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress party has been doing the work of raising questions on the Supreme Court'

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
In the Modi surname case, the Supreme Court today gave a major decision and stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi..After facing setbacks from three courts, Rahul Gandhi finally got relief from the Supreme Court. ..Now as soon as his parliament membership is restored, we will again write MP with his name instead of former MP.

