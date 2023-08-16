trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649841
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said – Efforts are being made to bring the agenda of the Sangh in the country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
There is a stir in the MVA at this time. The reason for the uproar is the confusion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Ever since Ajit Pawar, along with big leaders, has parted ways with Sharad Pawar, since then all such news is coming out which has created confusion in the MVA. Watch the vigorous debate on this issue today

Trending Videos

