Taal Thok Ke: Congress vs BJP on Reservation?

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke Debate Show: Muslim reservation remains a big issue before the third phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, PM Modi made serious allegations against Congress and opposed Muslim reservation, while Maria Khurshid, niece of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, surprised everyone by mentioning Jihad in the elections.

