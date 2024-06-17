Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over new changes in NCERT Textbook

Sonam|Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
NCERT has made a big change in its syllabus regarding Babri demolition and Rath Yatra. The department has removed information about Lord Ram, Babri Masjid, Rath Yatra, Kar Seva and violence after the demolition. Many big changes have been made in the syllabus of Political Science of class 12 regarding many things related to Ayodhya. In which instead of the name Babri Masjid, it has been written as a three-domed structure. Watch big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

