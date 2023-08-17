trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650193
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Gulam Nabi Azad of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir said that Hinduism is older than Islam. All Muslims were Hindus earlier. Muslims in our country have come after conversion from Hindus. All Muslims in Kashmir are converts from Kashmiri Pandits. Everyone was born in the Hindu religion only. In the debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke, Deepak Chaurasia, when AIMIM Asked the spokesperson that when did you become a Muslim from Hindu.

