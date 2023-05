videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia lashed out on Pakistani leader!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Debate was going on in Taal ThoK Ke on the issue of terrorism. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok has said that soon India is going to take strong action against Pakistan. On which Pakistani leader Irshad Ahmed Khan said that we will also attack. So Deepak Chaurasia replied that will you fill the machine gun with flour?