Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले भारत की सियासत में Uniform Civil Code (UCC) का मुद्दा एकबार फिर से उठ गया है. BJP शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री अब राज्य में UCC लागू करने की वकालत कर रहे हैं. तो वहीं विपक्ष और मुस्लिम संगठन इस मुद्दे पर सरकार की आलोचना कर रहे हैं. Taal Thok Ke में देखिए आज की बहस इसी बड़े मुद्दे पर

