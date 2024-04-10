Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal has not yet got relief from the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor scam, while on the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajkumar Anand has resigned. As soon as he resigned, the AAP minister made a big attack on Kejriwal.

