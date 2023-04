videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Demonetization was right decision says Political analyst Ajay Alok

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:02 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed BJP workers today on the foundation day of BJP. PM was giving a statement on Hanuman ji's encounter with demons. Due to which the Congress party became enraged. In the show Taal Thok Ke, political analyst Ajay Alok said that the country has agreed that demonetisation was right and the country believes that forced sterilization was wrong.