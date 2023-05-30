NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Dhoni is a 300 page book, how to tell in 3 minutes - Rajesh Chauhan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Yesterday, people saw MS Dhoni getting emotional for the first time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the heart-failing IPL final, when Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four off the last two balls, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy for the 5th time. It is being speculated that this could be Captain Cool's last IPL.

