Taal Thok Ke: Did the riots in Nuh happen or was it allowed to happen?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
6 people have died in Nuh violence. ...44 FIRs have been registered. ..116 people have been arrested..Section 144 is applicable in 9 districts of Haryana. Internet is still suspended in many districts. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manoharlal said in a press conference that we cannot provide security to everyone… even if police and army are deployed, security cannot be guaranteed. Has the CM raised his hands on the order? The Chief Minister is saying that he cannot provide security to everyone.

