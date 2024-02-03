trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717418
Taal Thok Ke: Do Muslims in the country trust Sharia or the courts?

|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi says that he has faith in the court. But the Muslim Personal Law Board, in a meeting in Delhi, had announced that the Board no longer had confidence in the court. That means both the Muslim organizations are standing against each other on Gyanvapi. Today's statement of Jamaat-e-Islami-e-Hind on Gyanvapi, "In comparison to the arguments, the courts have started thinking on which side the crowd is on. What is the thinking of the government"

