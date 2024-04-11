Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamata Banerjee knows 'riot date'?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Mamata Banerjee addressed the people and her workers gathered on the Red Road of Kolkata. During her address, Mamata Banerjee also took a dig at the central government regarding the action of ED, NIA and other central investigating agencies in West Bengal. Also expressed fear of riots on Ram Navami.

