NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok ke: 'Election is not a mathematical model', says Congress Spokesperson in debate

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok ke: Great festival of democracy has begun. On June 4, i.e. 75 days from today, the results will be known to you as to whose government will be formed in 2024. The Election Commission has announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Watch Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke to see how Congress reacted after the announcement of the dates.

All Videos

Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April, Counting of votes on 4th June
Play Icon07:20
Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April, Counting of votes on 4th June
CM Kejriwal gets bail from Rouse Avenue Court
Play Icon14:50
CM Kejriwal gets bail from Rouse Avenue Court
PM Modi's letter to the countrymen before the elections
Play Icon01:41
PM Modi's letter to the countrymen before the elections
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Agniveer Yojana
Play Icon01:00
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Agniveer Yojana
25 News: EC will Announce election dates at 3 pm
Play Icon03:07
25 News: EC will Announce election dates at 3 pm

Trending Videos

Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April, Counting of votes on 4th June
play icon7:20
Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April, Counting of votes on 4th June
CM Kejriwal gets bail from Rouse Avenue Court
play icon14:50
CM Kejriwal gets bail from Rouse Avenue Court
PM Modi's letter to the countrymen before the elections
play icon1:41
PM Modi's letter to the countrymen before the elections
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Agniveer Yojana
play icon1:0
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Agniveer Yojana
25 News: EC will Announce election dates at 3 pm
play icon3:7
25 News: EC will Announce election dates at 3 pm